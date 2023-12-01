Kourtney Kardashian snubs Kris Jenner's concerns over pregnancy reveal

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is determined to carry out her plans.



The family of the Lemme co-founder, 44, and her 48-year-old spouse, Travis Barker, responded to the public announcement of their pregnancy on the most recent episode of The Kardashians.

"Kourtney and Trav have been trying to have a baby for so long, so the fact that Kourt is pregnant, I'm so, so, so happy that this happened for her," sister Khloé Kardashian says in her confessional.

At the moment, 68-year-old Kris Jenner laments Kardashian Barker's failure to inform her of her pregnancy. The 39-year-old co-founder of Good American spoke with her sister about it and said Jenner's sentiments were "really hurt" since "she found out on the news."

"I thought I was being Punk'd and then I realized it was the ABC News. I knew she was pregnant, but I just didn't know she was going to announce it, " the momager explained.

Kardashian Barker maintains she just "forgot," to which Jenner replies, "She forgot she had a family. That's what the pregnancy brain does. It's just wild how that happens."

In her own confessional, the expectant mom says, "I just truly didn't think to invite them to the LA concert and didn't think that they would care to come."

"I did tell Khloé about it and she asked me to change it to San Diego. It's not about you," she notes. "It was truly just our way to tell the world and it was just about me and Travis, not about anything else."

"This is why I don't invite you guys to stuff, because it's not about you. Everything becomes about everyone and the way they want to do it and all their complaints and I'm like, 'Ah, I see why I didn't invite you to the other thing.'"