Kate Middleton turns heads with red carpet performance amid race row

Kate Middleton wears her hair in a new way during latest outing

Kate Middleton appeared to shun the new allegations in Harry and Meghan's biographer Omid Scobie's new book stepped out at the annual charity event at Royal Albert Hall for the first time in two years.

The Princess of Wales looked gorgeous as she put her elegance and grace on display in a fitted teal gown with a crystal-embellished neckline and floor-length split sleeves that created a cape effect.

Prince William's wife was all smiles and in good spirits as she graced the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 30, 2023.

The future Queen Consort wore new hair look to mesmerise fans amid controversy regrading her and King Charles names in new bombshell book "Endgame".

Prince George's mother wore her hair in a new way, rocking a bouncy blowout (long her signature style) with her new curtain bangs for the first time.

The Princess of Wales has previously styled her fringe, which she debuted in September, with tighter curls or twisted chignons.



Kate and William also shunned reporters who shouted questions about Omid Scobie's new book Endgame during their latest outing.