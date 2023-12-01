Netflix reveals treats leaving in December 2023

This December, Netflix original films and TV series will launch alongside the snow. It's time to satisfy your Tom Cruise addiction because Jaws and its three less well-liked sequels, along with four Mission: Impossible films, will soon be removed from the service.

Additionally, you won't get to see beloved films like Scarface, Gladiator, and The Wolf of Wall Street. But it's not just adult films either—Kung Fu Panda and Sing 2 will soon disappear from streaming services.

These are the TV episodes and films that you should add to your queue before they are removed from Netflix in December 2023.

Leaving December 14

The Hills: Seasons 1-2

Leaving December 21

Sing 2

Leaving December 27

Da Kath & Kim Code

Kath & Kimderella

Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials

Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4

Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions

Leaving December 28

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6

Leaving December 30

Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour

Us

Leaving December 31