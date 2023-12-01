Netflix reveals treats leaving in December 2023

This December, Netflix original films and TV series will launch alongside the snow. It's time to satisfy your Tom Cruise addiction because Jaws and its three less well-liked sequels, along with four Mission: Impossible films, will soon be removed from the service.
Additionally, you won't get to see beloved films like Scarface, Gladiator, and The Wolf of Wall Street. But it's not just adult films either—Kung Fu Panda and Sing 2 will soon disappear from streaming services.
These are the TV episodes and films that you should add to your queue before they are removed from Netflix in December 2023.
Leaving December 14
Leaving December 21
Leaving December 27
Leaving December 28
Leaving December 30
Leaving December 31
Rachel Leviss promised that she won't hold 'anything back' on her new podcast Rachel Goes Rogue
Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a video from the Royal Variety Performance
Khloe Kardashian recently debuted ‘unstyled’ hair on an episode of The Kardashians
Beyoncé's covers cold daughter Blue Ivy during 'Renaissance's' film premiere
Meghan Markle reportedly denied of revealing name of royal racist in Omid Scobie's Endgame
Damien has not made any public comment on Sophie's pregnancy