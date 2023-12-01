 
Friday December 01, 2023
Entertainment

Netflix reveals treats leaving in December 2023

American Gladiator, Mission Impossible among the ones removing from Netflix

By Christina Harrold
December 01, 2023
This December, Netflix original films and TV series will launch alongside the snow. It's time to satisfy your Tom Cruise addiction because Jaws and its three less well-liked sequels, along with four Mission: Impossible films, will soon be removed from the service.

Additionally, you won't get to see beloved films like Scarface, Gladiator, and The Wolf of Wall Street. But it's not just adult films either—Kung Fu Panda and Sing 2 will soon disappear from streaming services.

These are the TV episodes and films that you should add to your queue before they are removed from Netflix in December 2023.

Leaving December 14

  • The Hills: Seasons 1-2

Leaving December 21

  • Sing 2

Leaving December 27

  • Da Kath & Kim Code
  • Kath & Kimderella
  • Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials
  • Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
  • Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions

Leaving December 28

  • The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6

Leaving December 30

  • Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour
  • Us

Leaving December 31

  • 8 Mile
  • American Beauty
  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
  • Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
  • Casper
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Crank
  • Crank 2: High Voltage
  • Field of Dreams
  • Friends With Benefits
  • Get Him to the Greek
  • Gladiator
  • Jaws
  • Jaws 2
  • Jaws 3
  • Jaws: The Revenge
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Lost in Translation
  • Love Actually
  • Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • Mission: Impossible III
  • Role Models
  • Runaway Bride
  • Saving Private Ryan
  • Scarface
  • The Wolf of Wall Street