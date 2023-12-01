Kate Middleton, Prince William exude happiness, rubbishing Omid Scobie's tall claims

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance on Thursday. This was their first public appearance since Omid Scobie, a royal expert, made new charges about the royal family in his book Endgame.



Prince Daniel and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, the other royal couple, accompanied the pair.

Afterwards, they posted their event video to X, which was formerly Twitter and Instagram, and wrote, “What a show! A huge thanks to all the performers and everyone behind the scenes for making the Royal Variety Performance happen.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William further said, “The joy this evening brings reminds us why its continued support for the arts and entertainment industry is so important.”

The couple was greeted with a rousing standing ovation upon their arrival to their opulent box. Kate, William, Victoria, and Prince Daniel stood firmly and proudly for the National Anthem.



