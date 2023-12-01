UK Security minister reacts to 'completely unproven' claims against King, Princess Kate

Tom Tugendhat breaks silence on claims against the King and Kate Middleton were 'completely unproven'

Journalist Omid Scobie's new book has triggered a row over allegations of racism within the royal family.



The author has claimed the naming of two senior royals, who have been dragged into racism controversy, was not a deliberate publicity stunt, adding that he did not know how a Dutch translation of "Endgame" came to include the names of King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales.



Reacting to the allegations, that have sent shockwaves across the world, UK's security minister Tom Tugendhat said the claims against the King and the Princess of Wales were "completely unproven".



Speaking to TalkTV, the minister said: "The King's done a brilliant job for us, not just in the last year since he's been King, but he's been absolutely fantastic for many, many years in arguing in the interests of the British people as Prince of Wales."

He added he saw it as "rumour, hearsay and an attempt to disparage somebody who's served our country with enormous dignity and enormous grace for many, many years".

Scobie, who has been dubbed Meghan Markle's "mouthpiece", told BBC Two's Newsnight a "full investigation" was under way to discover how the names were included, adding the English version of the book "I wrote, the book I edited, didn't have names in it".

But in a twist, the Dutch translator has insisted the titles of the senior royals were in the manuscript she was sent.



Reacting to Scobie's claims, Dutch translator Saskia Peeters told The Mirror: "As a translator, I translate what is in front of me. The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was (to) translate the book from English into Dutch."

There are also reports that the royal family is considering all options, and taking emergency legal advice on the damaging allegations.

