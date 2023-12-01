Rachel Leviss guarantees transparency in Rogue new podcast

Rachel promised that she won’t hold ‘anything back’ on her new podcast

Rachel Leviss announced her recent on-air debut with iHeartRadio.

The Vanderpump Rules alum revealed her plans to release a podcast highlighting how she’s “emerged resilient and committed to personal growth.”

The actress promised that she won’t hold ‘anything back’ on her new podcast Rachel Goes Rogue.

The star is all set to break the “fourth wall in reality TV” and will provide an insight scoop on her experiences “living her entire dating life on camera.”

The reality star, who entered therapy post ‘mental health breakdown,’ wishes "to inspire, bring awareness to mental health issues and challenge the stigma surrounding treatment.”

Rachel promised to keep “all topics on the table,” noting, the show guarantees to expose people and the secrets revolving around them.

Leviss will also be sending out invitations to “prominent guests spanning the realms of entertainment, pop culture, mental health and self-help.”

The VPR star reintroduced herself in the trailer and left the audience starstruck.

“This might not be the return you’re expecting, but this coming January, you’ll hear my side of the story, and you may just be surprised what you find out," the actress argued.

In March, Leviss became talk of the town after she betrayed her best friend and co-star Ariana Madix by having an affair with the latter's boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

The reality star issued a statement while conversing with PEOPLE that came with an apology.



The star pleaded: "I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be ok with being alone," she said. "I care for Tom and I don't want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal."

Sometime after recording the Bravo show’s explosive season 10 reunion, Leviss checked into a mental health facility post ‘Scandoval’ affair.