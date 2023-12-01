Coleen Rooney shares special Christmas memories with husband Wayne and sons

Coleen, who released her autobiography titled My Account Coleen Rooney on November 9

Coleen Rooney shared her favourite Christmas photos featuring her husband Wayne and their four children on Friday.

The 37-year-old WAG and the 38-year-old footballer, along with sons Kai 13, Klay 10, Kit seven, and Cass five, donned matching festive pajamas while posing in front of their Christmas tree.

In the Instagram update, she captioned, 'Happy December everyone! We love Christmas in our house. Here’s some of my favorite Christmas pics taken from my new book.'

Coleen, who released her autobiography titled My Account Coleen Rooney on November 9, also shared another snap from the publication, featuring her and the children outside their decorated front door.

In a different photo, she was seen driving a van filled with wrapped Christmas presents. Last month, Coleen proudly displayed the cover of her tell-all book on Instagram.

My Account Coleen Rooney The Autobiography details the Wagatha Christie libel battle with Rebekah Vardy from her perspective.