Shannen Doherty ‘full steam ahead’ amid progressing bone cancer

Shannen Doherty is “unstoppable.”
The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star won’t let cancer stop her in her Hollywood career.
According to TMZ, Doherty, who has stage 4 breast cancer, has a "plethora of gigs on the horizon" even though her illness is getting worse.
“She is full steam ahead and she is [doing] great,” as per a source by Page Six.
Doherty keeps herself occupied by going to a lot of events. She recently attended the 90s Con in Tampa, Florida in September with her co-stars from 90210.
In addition, it has been rumoured that she is planning to make numerous appearances on talk shows in order to promote her new iHeartRadio podcast, Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty," which will launch this month.
Fans may anticipate seeing the Charmed star on both GMA and Live With Kelly and Mark, the outlet continued.
The news follows Doherty's recent disclosure of her failing health, in which she stated that her breast cancer had progressed to her bones.
Doherty clarified why death doesn't terrify her, despite her declaration that she doesn't want to die.
“I don’t want to die,” she told People.
“I think I would be afraid of death if I wasn’t a good person, but I am,” she said, continuing, “I’m not afraid of dying, I just don’t want to die, like, ever.”
She further added, “I’m not done with living, I’m not done with loving, I’m not done with creating, I’m not done with, hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not done.”
“My greatest memory is yet to come.”
