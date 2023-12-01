Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face major setback following ‘Endgame’ release

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly faced a major blow against the royal family following the release of Omid Scobie’s explosive book, Endgame.



The couple, who stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020, might lose future projects as claimed by PR expert Mark Borkowski.



In conversation with the Daily Express US, he told, "This guy (Omid) knows how to create discourse and debate, and if he is the favoured confidant of Harry and Meghan, it strikes me as another attempt from them through third or fourth degree to cause as much mischief as possible."



Mark further added that people think that the newly released controversial book is pretty scandalous and lacks facts as well.

He added that it is no good for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because they are continuously losing the PR war.

He continued, "In a war you need two combatants to fight it out, but there's only one combatant fighting against themselves while the royals don't react. That must frustrate them."

Omid’s Endgame started a debate in the media when a Dutch version of the book allegedly revealed the name of the prestigious royal figures who made racist remarks against Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie.

