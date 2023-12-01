Taylor Swift makes 'dazzling' appearance at Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert film

Taylor Swift walked the carpet in sparkly silver gown to celebrate Beyonce

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert film to celebrate Queen Bey.

Rumor has it, these girls really do run the world!



The stars reunited at the London premiere of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour concert film on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The diva walked the carpet in style, wearing Giuseppe Zanotti heels with a sparkly silver Balmain gown and Anita Ko jewels.

She coupled the look with her signature red lip and soft waves.

Swift's presence comes after Beyoncé made a remarkable presence at the premiere of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert in October.

In a Instagram post at the time, the Grammy winner reflected on how much it meant to have Queen bey by her side.

The Anti-Hero star shared: ““I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,”



The country music singer, aged 33 continued: “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility.”

Swift shared a boomerang video of her and Beyoncé inside the movie theater and gushed: “She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

The crowd was star studded with celebrities like Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett, were all in attendance to support Taylor.

Beyoncé and Taylor have this special bond that their fans get to enjoy every once in a while.

Their powerhouse tours dominated the world this summer. Their friendship dates back to the 2009 VMA’s.