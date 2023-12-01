Damien Hirst, his pregnant girlfriend Sophie Cannell spotted after sharing big news

Sophie recently revealed her baby bump in a heartwarming Instagram post

Damien Hirst and his pregnant girlfriend, Sophie Cannell, were spotted together for the first time since announcing they are expecting a baby boy.

The 58-year-old artist and the 30-year-old former ballerina dined at Scott's restaurant in Richmond, enjoying a serving of fish and chips.

He wore a hoodie, joggers, and a beanie hat while carrying their pet pooch. Meanwhile, Sophie, cradling her bump, looked chic in a long black coat, brown UGG boots, a beanie hat, and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

Sophie recently revealed her baby bump in a heartwarming Instagram post, wearing a black bikini by an indoor pool, confirming she's expecting a boy with the caption: 'He's a water boy.'

The beauty, who is 28 years younger than Damien, 58, was inundated with well wishes from her followers, with one writing: 'So happy for you guys! Xoxo'.

Another wrote: 'Congratulations to you both, you look amazing!' while a third added: 'Yay !!! Congrats !!'

Damien has not made any public comment on Sophie's pregnancy yet, but he did share some NFT artwork of pregnancy emojis he has created.

It comes after the artist gifted the ballerina a £166,600 18-carat gold Rolex Pearlmaster studded with 713 gems back in August 2022.