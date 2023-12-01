Dutch translator of Omid Scobie's 'Endgame' breaks silence about manuscript

Journalist and author Omid Scobie, who's dubbed as Meghan Markle's "mouthpiece", appeared on a TV show on Thursday to confirm an investigation had begun at the publishers responsible for translating his book into Dutch.

The author of "Endgame" denied including the identities of the two senior royals in his manuscript. Meghan and Harry's pal also spoke of his frustration over the scandal that has sent shockwaves through the monarchy.

He seemed to lay the blame squarely on the publisher in the Netherlands, saying: "I never submitted a book that had those names in it."

But in a twist, the Dutch translator has insisted the titles of the senior royals were in the manuscript she was sent.

Saskia Peeters, speaking from her home in Arnhem, told The Mirror: "As a translator, I translate what is in front of me. The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do and that was (to) translate the book from English into Dutch."

The royal family is "united in outrage" after the much-loved royals have been dragged into the controversy by Harry and Meghan's biographer.



The royal family is said to be considering all options, and taking emergency legal advice on the damaging allegations.

Omid Scobie says he was harassed and called a 'terrorist' for publicly supporting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Scobie, in an interview before releasing his book, spoke out about the difficulties he had faced as a journalist, who often writes sympathetically about Harry and Meghan while offering critical takes on other aspects of the royal institution.

"I’m very aware that I’m quite disliked in Britain. The way anything about me is said is as if I’m just the absolute worst person," he explained to the Sunday Times on Sunday (26 November).