Tom Holland addresses Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel

Tom Holland has recently addressed Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel at a press conference with the Critics Choice Association.
“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character,” said Holland via Deadline.
The Uncharted actor stated, “Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man.”
“I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy,” continued the 27-year-old.
Elaborating on finding out compelling story to start a sequel, Holland mentioned, “I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character.”
“If and when a great story is out and the film is greenlighted, I am ready to swing again,” remarked The Devil All the time star.
However, Holland opened up that he “owned everything to Spider-Man”.
He pointed out, “I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man.”
“I love the character and the people I get to work with. So, I would love to tell another story, but I’ll only tell it if we can find the right one,” concluded the actor.
