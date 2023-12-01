Meg Ryan responds to the criticism over her recent ‘appearance’

Meg Ryan is not afraid of ageing or growing older

Meg Ryan has responded to the criticism over her recent appearance.



In a new interview with Glamour, the Sleepless in Seattle star hit out at negative comments, calling it “stupid” while she also opened up about culture’s obsession with age, particularly for women in Hollywood.

“Our culture is so obsessed with youth,” said the 62-year-old.

Ryan continued, “As an old person now, I love my age. I love where I’m at.”

Ageing is not that terrifying. We’re all doing it. I wish someone had told me earlier, ‘Just relax. It is what it is. Don’t pay attention to the obstacles,’” stated the actress.

What Happens Later (2023)

Ryan pointed out, “There’s a time in your teens and 20s where you’re trying on personalities to figure out who you are, who to be.

However, she mentioned, “With age, you get to a place where you say what you mean without thinking about how it’s going to land. You just say what you want.”

Addressing plastic surgery speculations, When Harry Met Sally actress stated, “It’s not worth it to pay attention to these rumours.”

“Of course, that would hurt someone’s feelings, but there are so many more interesting things to think about. Meanness and hatred are just so stupid,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ryan is seen in her new movie, What Happens Later following her hiatus from the limelight.