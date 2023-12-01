Ranbir Kapoor ‘mesmerises’ fans with powerful performance in ‘Animal’

Ranbir Kapoor, who played an alpha male character in his newly released movie Animal, garnered praise for his impeccable acting skills.

The crime drama movie which has released globally today on December 1, left the internet into frenzy with its powerful storyline.



Kapoor fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter and showered praise on his performance as Rannvijay Singh in the movie.

One fan wrote, "I'll say this OPENLY RKs Portrayal as Ranvijay Singh Balbir was so Convincing I hated him at some points. The Conviction in his Acting, SALUTE you SUPERSTAR."



"Ranbir Kapoor gives new definition to alpha male characters. He outperformed himself in both intense and action scenes," another chimed in.



Before the release of his movie, Ranbir showered praise on his wife Alia Bhatt for being a great support system during the intense shooting sequences of Animal.



The Barfi star, who maintained a soft boy image with his on-screen presence, said he has never pushed his boundaries so much for a character.

In a video clip shared on Reddit Page called BollyBlindsNGossip, he said, "I have always tried to portray goodness on the screen. She played that barometer, saying, 'Listen it is fine. It’s a character and it is making sense. There is an idea and thought behind it.'"

The story of the movie revolves around a troubled relationship between a father and his son, exceptionally portrayed by the movie's male leads.



Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie also features Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Boby Deol with ensemble cast.

