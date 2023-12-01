Jeezy files lawsuit against ex Jeannie Mai for ‘gatekeeping’ their daughter

Jeezy filed a new lawsuit against his ex-wife Jeannie Mai, alleging her of gatekeeping their daughter amid the ongoing custody battle.



As per People, the rapper alleged that Jeannie is "trying to stifle the development" by acting as a gatekeeper for their one-year-old daughter Monaco.



The legal statement obtained by the publication reads, "the lack of consistency, continuity and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child."



The 45-year-old musician "does not believe that his ex-partner is acting maliciously or with specific intent to harm."

However, the rapper said that Jeannie's latest move has created unnecessary tension regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each rights when their daughter is in their respective custody.

Jay Jenkins, popularly known for his stage name Jeezy, filed for divorce from Jeannie on September 14, 2023.

As per Page Six, legal documents revealed that the rapper had filed for divorce because the couple’s marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there is no hope for reconciliation."

Additionally, the singer has requested to share the custody of their one-year-old daughter.

Jeezy and Jeannie tied the knot in a heartfelt ceremony held in their Atlanta home in 2021 after dating for three years.

