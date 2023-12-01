‘Sam Bahadur’: Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan showers praise on Vicky Kaushal

Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan admire Vicky Kaushal for his transformation in Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal is making headlines for his remarkable performance in his newly released movie, Sam Bahadur.



Bollywood's renowned director Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and lauded Vicky for brilliantly portraying the role of India’s first Field Marshal in the movie.

He wrote, "@vickykaushal09 embodies the legend like a bona fide veteran with genius ease! From body language to tonal shifts his is an outstanding portrayal! Salute to his performance!"

The filmmaker showered praises on Meghna Gulzar, who directed this masterpiece with "researched precision and ultimate conviction."

Moreover, Vicky’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Sara Ali Khan shared that it was an immense pleasure to watch his friend's impeccable transformation in the movie.



She wrote on her Instagram story, "Versatility, conviction & brilliance Can't wait for everyone to yet again witness your excellence Best of luck to you @vickykaushal09."

Sara continued, "The entire cast & crew of Sam Bahadur! @meghnagulzar thank you for yet another beautiful story! Your work continues to inspire us all."



She also acknowledges the female cast of the movie, saying, "@sanyamalhotra & @fatimasanashaikh you both add so much depth and honesty to the film @rsvpmovies."

Sam Bahadur, a story based on the India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, is currently running in cinemas.

