King Charles, Prince William consider legal action to combat royal race row

file footage

The Royal Family is reportedly mulling over their next move in the wake of swirling racism row.



Tensions ran high when Piers Morgan name-dropped two senior royals on UK TV after royal biographer Omid Scobie expanded on Meghan Markle’s claims about Royal Family members being “concerned” about her and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin color before his birth, in his book, Endgame.

Scobie alleged the Duchess of Sussex revealed the names of alleged ‘racist royals’ in a private letter to King Charles, which seemed to have now leaked.

While many assumed that it was the former actress who perpetuated the leak in an act of revenge against the Royal Family, an insider close to her denied any involvement.

Speaking to the Mirror, Palace insider divulged the royals’ reaction at the revelation, noting they are in “utter dismay.”

They also revealed that royal members are “considering all options,” including legal action against the perpetrators of the current controversy.

Meghan Markle first opened up about the Royal Family’s “concern” about “how dark” Archie’s skin would be, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Responding to the claims, the official statement from the Palace expressed lament, saying, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.“

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,“ the statement continued.

“Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” it concluded.