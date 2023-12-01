Prince William, Kate Middleton react to racism row over Endgame

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first public appearance together following the release of Omid Scobie’s controversial book, Endgame.

The couple wore bright smiles on their faces as they attended the annual Royal Variety Performance on Thursday, November 30.

Notably, the Prince and Princess of Wales ignored questions related to the accusations made by Meghan Markle's so-called 'mouthpiece' about the "royal racist."

As the royal couple arrived at the red carpet, a reporter asked, "Your Royal Highness, have you got a comment about Omid Scobie's book?"

"Did you watch the Piers Morgan show last night, Your Royal Highnesses?," the same reporter asked again.

Interestingly, there was no response for the senior royal members as the two passed smiles towards the cameras and walked inside the venue.

For the unversed, a Dutch version of the Endgame allegedly revealed the name of a royal figure who made racist remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan’s child, Archie.



Earlier, in conversation with a Dutch show RTL Boulevard, Omid said, "The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I'm sure the publishers will have it under control."

He continued, "I wrote and edited the English version. There's never been no version that I've produced that has names in it."