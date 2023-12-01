Ranveer Singh dubs Johnny Depp his ‘screen idol’ at Red Sea Film Festival

File Footage

Ranveer Singh showered praises on renowned Hollywood star Johnny Depp at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023, which is taking place in Saudi Arabia from November 30 to December 9.

Singh, who was honoured for his contribution to the Indian film industry with a prestigious award, expressed his admiration for Depp's remarkable work in films.



During his award acceptance speech, the RamLeela actor said, "Wow! One of my screen idols is in the house, ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Johnny Depp."



He continued, "My good, sir, I’ve followed your work since Edward Scissorhands and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. What an honour to be receiving this in your presence."

Singh further added, "Thank you for everything that you unknowingly taught me about the craft. Master of transformation, versatility, something that I am inspired by you."



The Pirates of the Caribbean alum, who was sitting in the audience, acknowledged Singh’s love for him with a heart-warming response.



Several notable personalities including Will Smith, Sharon Stone, Baz Luhrman, Sofía Vergara, Michelle Williams, Catherine Martin, Diane Kruger, Frieda Pinto, and others attended the opening ceremony of film festival.

