Katrina Kaif praises Vicky Kaushal’s performance in ‘Sam Bahadur’

Katrina Kaif expresses admiration for Vicky Kaushal’s performance in ‘Sam Bahadur’

Katrina Kaif showered praise and love on her husband, Vicky Kaushal, for beautifully portraying an intense role in his newly released movie, Sam Bahadur.



Taking to Instagram, the B-town diva shared the movie’s poster featuring her better half and penned a note of admiration for him.

In the start of her note, Katrina lauded the movie’s director, Meghna Gulzar, saying, "such a poetic beautiful classic film, was transported to another era."



She continued, "You can see your passion to telling his story and attention to detail in every shot."



While gushing over her husband, Katrina wrote, "And SAM !!!!…. GRACE, HEROISM, GRIT. What a performance, flawless, I’m just astounded."



She added, "You are too inspiring, true to your craft in the most brilliant integral way, was so proud to watch you shine your way across the screen."

The co-founder of Kay Beauty lauded Vicky’s dedication, who poured his heart and soul into this film and transform into Sam.



"A performance to be remembered, @vickykaushal09," she concluded.

In response, Vicky wrote, "You are my super power," in the comments section of her heartfelt post.

Sam Bahadur is a war film based on the India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The movie is all set to hit theatres today on December 1, 2023.