Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía are officially dating: report

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía sparked rumors of romance during an outing last month

Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía are currently in the initial stages of dating.

According to Us Weekly, the pair recently started dating after being friends for quite some time.

“Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating,” an insider told the outlet. “They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.”

The update comes in the wake of swirling romance rumors since last few months. The couple was most recently spotted on a day trip to a farmers market in Los Angeles in October.

TMZ also captured the Bear star and the singer on an intimate smoke break in West Hollywood earlier this week.

White’s latest romance comes after his estranged wife Addison Timlin filed for divorce in May after four years of marriage.

The pair share two-year-old daughter Dolores together.

Prior to White’s romance with Rosalia, the actor was spotted packing on a PDA with model Ashley Moore in August.

In the wake of such tumultuous personal life, the After Everything actor opened up about the “insanity” of contrast between his personal struggles and professional success.

“A lot of high highs [and] a lot of terribly low lows,” he affirmed in an interview with British GQ earlier this month.