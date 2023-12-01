The Golden Bachelor finale 2023: Gerry Turner makes his final pick

Gerry Turner chose between Theresa and Leslie in the final episode of The Golden Bachelor

Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor capped off with a dramatic twist after its return from Thanksgiving holiday.

The two-hour long finale aired on ABC on Thursday, Nov. 30, finally lifting the lid off the most-anticipated question: Who did Gerry choose?

Gerry Turner made history as the first septuagenarian to appear on the show as the titular bachelor. He was offered 22 senior women to make his pick of the most compatible one.

After weeks of dates, hometown visits, and one-on-one interactions, Turner was asked to choose his lady love in the final episode.

In the episodes leading up to the finale, Gerry found himself torn between two women, Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old financial services professional and 64-year-old Leslie, a fitness instructor in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

According to long-time Bachelor spoiler source Reality Steve, the widower ended up offering his final rose to Theresa, who gleefully accepted it.

Moreover, the loved-up couple remained together and got engaged three months after filming, the source spilled.

It’s unclear whether Gerry and Theresa are still together, owing to their different living situations: the golden bachelor lives in Indiana, while Theresa is from New Jersey.

Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor premiered on the network in September, after filming for it began a only month prior.