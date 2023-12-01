'Mouthpiece' Omid Scobie distances from 'irrelevant' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had a close friendship with Omid Scobie

Omid Scobie has dubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as ‘irrelevant’ after the royal author opened up about his dynamic with the couple.

In an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the royal author distanced himself from the public’s assumption of him being a ‘mouthpiece’ of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, insisting that they were ‘irrelevant’ to his work about the royal family.

He went on to add that he and Meghan never spoke to each other and that he does not care for the couple's life.

"I have very little interest in what they are doing in California. Harry and Meghan are irrelevant to the future of the Royal Family."

“I'm not their friend. I've never sat down with Meghan or shared information with her," he said.



The author also spoke about his frustrations behind the backlash he received for his book, claiming that he was a victim of “character assassination” after it emerged that the Dutch version of his book name dropped the two royals who Meghan claimed were racist.



"I had never submitted a book that had their names in it, so I can only talk about my version.

"I'm obviously frustrated, I wouldn't say I'm upset about it because obviously I'd been working in a bubble of no emotion for the last ten days."

He went on to add that "an investigation is underway" to determine how the Dutch version was nowhere close to the original version.