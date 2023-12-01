Why experts urge public to take Meghan Markle's racism allegations seriously

In a recent interview with Sky News Australia's Piers Morgan, political journalist Ava Santina emphasized the significance of taking Meghan Markle's claims of racism within the Royal Family seriously.



Santina highlighted the apparent impact on Meghan, stating, "Clearly, this has had some very significant effects on Meghan, and we are looking at a woman who is claiming racism, and I just think we, as the public, should take that seriously."

Trisha Goddard, a pioneering British journalist, describes Markle's disclosures as "shocking, but not surprising," emphasizing the persistent undercurrent of racism in the U.K.'s coverage of Markle.



The controversy escalated as the identities of the two Royal Family members accused of making comments about Prince Archie's skin color were allegedly revealed in the Dutch language version of the book Endgame.

The book, however, has been swiftly removed from shelves, and author Omid Scobie has adamantly denied any involvement in writing or releasing a version containing such names.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have yet to make any statements regarding this latest development in the ongoing controversy.



