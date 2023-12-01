'Furiosa' reveals Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth's thrilling pursuit in 'Mad Max' saga

George Miller revs up Wasteland once again with 'Furiosa.'

Warner Bros. has dropped the highly anticipated first trailer for Furiosa, the adrenaline-pumping prequel to the iconic Mad Max: Fury Road, marking the triumphant return of director George Miller to the post-apocalyptic saga.

In this glimpse, Anya Taylor-Joy transforms into the formidable Imperator Furiosa, boldly shaving her head to embody the fierce war captain previously brought to life by Charlize Theron in the 2015 blockbuster.

Premiered at CCXP, Brazil's premier Comic-Con event, the trailer provides a gripping preview of the film's narrative, showcasing young Furiosa navigating a perilous journey after being separated from the Green Place of Many Mothers and thrust into a menacing world.

Alongside Taylor-Joy, the cast features Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, promising an electrifying performance.

Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth, sharing the stage with Miller, spilled the beans on the monstrous, gas-guzzling vehicles that will dominate the screen and offered intriguing insights into their respective characters.

"He's a product of his environment, and there's an intensity to him there's a brutality," said Hemsworth on his role Dementus.

"He has been birthed into a space where it's kill or be killed, and he's learned to rule with an iron fist. There's a charisma to him, and it's a manipulative charisma."



Furiosa is revving up for a theatrical release on May 24, 2024, and Warner Bros. has also announced an IMAX premiere for an even more immersive experience.



