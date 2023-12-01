Kelly Clarkson wins the court against former husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson’s former spouse and manager Brandon Blackstock has been ordered to pay her $2,641,374 in total.



This is announced after he was brought to trial for booking various high-profile gigs on her behalf.

As per the court documents received by the media, the ruling has come from a labor commissioner in California on charges of “wrongfully booking deals during their partnership as a manager and a singing client.”

It was determined that Blackstock secured an appearance for Clarkson on The Voice along with a hosting job for the Billboard Music Awards, making profits of $1.98 million and $93.30 respectively.

Additionally, he made some partnership deals with big companies, like Norwegian Cruise Line and Wayfair.

As stated by the commissioner, the problem is that he shouldn’t have made these bookings because “your manager and booking agent must be different people,” although there’s no issue with the money earned, so he can be it.

Californian law says only an agent, using his license, can legally get jobs for a particular client.

On the other hand, Clarkson has been told to pay $1.3 million as well as child and spousal support.

They got married in 2013 and subsequently filed for divorce in 2020.