Jamie Lynn leaves Britney Spears 'disappointed' with 'unprofessional behaviour'

Britney Spears reacts to Jamie Lynn's 'unprofessional behaviour'

Pop star Britney Spears has reacted to her sister Jamie Lynn's shock departure from "I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!" show.

"Britney is disappointed, but nothing surprises her anymore when it comes to her family's unprofessional behaviour,' a source told DailyMail.

Jamie announced to quit the show on Wednesday, with show bosses revealing the actress left the British competition series on 'medical grounds,' just days after telling campmates she felt 'emotionally weak.'



But insiders close to Britney, 41, have claimed Jamie Lynn had zero intention of staying on the series for longer than 72 hours - the amount of time required to bank the hefty paycheck for participating.

'Jamie Lynn knew damn well going into this that all she had to do was last 72 hours and she was going to get paid. So that is what she did. She never intended on staying any longer than this. This was just a quick paycheck for her – same as the Special Forces was.'



Jamie previously bawled her eyes out on quitting Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test after only two days.