Sarah Ferguson lauds Princess Eugenie for her anti-slavery campaign

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, put on a united front as they stepped out in London on Wednesday for a charity event.
Princess Eugenie helped host The Anti-Slavery Collective’s inaugural Winter Gala at Battersea Arts Centre, where she spoke on stage with co-founder Julia de Boinville.
The 33-year-old Princess was supported at the event by her family and friends, which doubled as a date night for her and husband Jack Brooksbank.
To praise her daughter's efforts, the Duchess of York, who is popularly known as Fergie, posted a photo of Princess Eugenie on stage along with a proud caption on her social media.
"Stand with survivors," Fergie wrote with a heart emoji on her Instagram Story on Thursday. "I am so proud of you @princesseugenie and the incredible work @the_anti_slavery_collective is doing to raise awareness and combat modern slavery."
At one point during the night, Princess Eugenie sat with the Thinking Out Loud singer and Sofia Blunt, who attended the event with her husband, James Blunt.
