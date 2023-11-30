Piers Morgan risks defamation action from royal family

Piers Morgan names royals in 'racism' allegations storm on his show

It seems as British TV presenter Piers Morgan has shot himself in the foot by reporting unproven claims about the alleged "racism" in the royal family.



The 58-year-old has risked possible defamation action from the royal family as he named royals in racism allegations storm on his show, sparking reactions from royal fans.

The two alleged 'racist' royals were reportedly first named by the former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter on his show "Uncensored" on Wednesday ( November 29) and the channel led its news bulletins with the story on Thursday.



TalkTV has reportedly broadcast the names repeatedly and published them on its website, however, other sister titles have declined to name the royals concerned.

It follows the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book "Endgame" and the discovery that the Dutch-language edition of the book named the two senior royals alleged to have made the offending comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's skin tone.

However, Scobie has described it as a "translation error" and said he never wrote a version of the book containing the names. The copies have now been pulped.



There are speculations that the royal family members may sue the presenter over his controversial claims. Piers Morgan, who has often defended The Firm amid Harry and Meghan's allegations against it, seems to be in trouble after his new stunt.

During an interview on ITV, Scobie doubled down on distancing himself from the error in the Dutch versions of Endgame, saying: "I had never submitted a book that had their names in it, so I can only talk about my version. I am obviously frustrated, I would not say I am upset about it."



"I have been operating in a bubble of no emotion for ten days."

In the build-up to "Endgame" release, Scobie confirmed he did know the identity of the two royals that allegedly made the comments regarding Prince Archie, but he did not name the royals due to UK law.



The royal author said: "Laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were."

However, it still remains unclear why the Dutch translation of "Endgame" named specific individuals when no other foreign translations appear to do so.



Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle claimed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that there was "concerns and conversations" within the royal family about how dark Prince Archie's skin might be when he was born.

