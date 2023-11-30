Jennifer Garner confesses taking kids advice before playing Family Switch role

Jennifer Garner has recently confessed she asked for help from her kids prior to playing a teenage in new movie, Family Switch.



“I definitely went to my teens and asked a bunch of questions. They were all like, ‘Mom, you're crazy’,” said Garner in an exclusive interview to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday.

The actress, who shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, stated, “You're turning the volume up so much because it's all so exaggerated.”

According to official synopsis, Garner, who plays a mom in Netflix comedy, and her husband (Ed Helms) have switched bodies with their teenage kids and then the series of fun events will keep the viewers hooked.

Interestingly, the 13 Going On 30 actress dished out her real life as mother of three, stating, “My kids are funny and they're smart, and they work really hard. And their teenage antics are at the very lowest, G-rated level, so I’m doing okay.”

However, Garner revealed she would never like to trade places with her kids.

“You know what? I think my kids work so hard, and they have so much pressure on them that I could never even have imagined as a teenager myself,” she told the outlet.

Garner added, “I’ll stay right here in my old lady body, thank you very much.”

Meanwhile, Family Switch will begin streaming on Netflix on December 30.