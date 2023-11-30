Prince William, Kate Middleton seemingly get on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nerves

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hurt and confused by Kate and William

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have reportedly been left hurt and "confused" when Prince William and Princess Kate totally ignored them.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly shunned Harry and Meghan since the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In "Endgame", Omid Scobie claimed that Kate and William's silence was upsetting for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



William and Kate have also appeared shunning the "Endgame" drama. They welcomed Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden to Windsor Castle on Friday.

The royal foursome posed for photos looking delighted to be together, with Kate dressed in teal and Victoria wore a red blazer and black trousers. Later, both royal couples will be attending the Royal Variety Performance at the Albert Hall.



The couple are reacting to the new bombshell book just like they did to Harry's Spare as they continued carrying out royal business as usual as they do on regular basis.

