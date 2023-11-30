Kanye West, Bianca Censori spotted together amid tumultuous relationship rumours

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori despite rumours of marital problems seem happy and satisfied as they spend their vacation in the United Arab Emirates.



The controversial rapper and the Yeezy designer were spotted together in Dubai recently, dispelling reports that they were splitting up, despite what some media sites had claimed.

The couple has been in the news since they got married for dressing strangely for their outings, which they did in addition to being spotted together.

Speaking on their body language, Judi James told The Mirror, "The mood-clues are difficult in these photos because Bianca is using one hand as a barrier or cut-off ritual to hide her face."

"With what look like cushions clutched to her chest again though and that huge hat on her head she seems to be back into the signature routine, although this time Kanye is uncovered beside her and he does seem to be smiling in a way that suggests he is delighted to have his wife back by his side," she added.

"Bianca’s eyes have picked out the camera and the rounded eye expression could suggest she’s feeling distraught though. However, her cheeks do appear to be raised and rounded, which hints more strongly that she could be hiding a smile or even laughter behind that hand."

"The only other crying versus laughing clue is the hand itself. It looks very extravagantly held, with the fingers splayed. Which would tie in more with the idea that she is laughing behind it rather than hiding tears."