Bella Ramsey expresses her desire to play ‘a complex baddy’ in future project

Bella Ramsay wants to play villainous role

Bella Ramsey has recently expressed her desire to play the role of The Joker in her future project.

In a new interview with LadBible, Bella, who is non-binary and uses she/they pronouns, said, “I've not really played a villain yet.”

“So, I want to play a baddy. But like a really interesting, intricate, complex baddy,” confessed the 20-year-old.

When asked about playing the DC villain, Bella revealed she wanted to play the likes of other actors including Joaquin Phoenix and Jared Leto in villainous role.

Moreover, Bella shared, “I was actually thinking that as well. The Joker, someone really interesting like that.”

For the unversed, Bella rose to fame with her character as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones at the age of 13.

Earlier, Bella was named as one of the 42 people on this year's BAFTA Breakthrough list after her role of a drug-addicted inmate in prison drama series Time.

Speaking of the honour, the Last of Us star stated, “It's, it's a big honour. I think the word like BAFTA comes with so much prestige.”

“Which is quite weird that I'm now associated with that. But really lovely. And yeah, an honour, I'm excited,” mentioned Bella.

Reflecting on her time in the industry, Bella opened up her conscious effort to keep her out of the limelight at such a young age.

“I think we chose the right route in terms of when Game Of Thrones, everything started coming out,” explained the celebrity.

Bella pointed out, “We chose the route of doing absolutely nothing, do like no interviews, give no personal information, just like it was so terrifying.”

“I'm really glad that I was up until The Last Of Us, like I was fairly anonymous, even though I've done like, other work,” added Bella.