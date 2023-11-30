Nicole Kidman brutally mocked for her latest stunt

Nicole Kidman turns to social media to celebrate Australian music

Charming actress Nicole Kidman, who is married to country music sensation Keith Urban, has savagely been trolled for showing off her tiny frame for a good cause.

Kidman turned to her Instagram Thursday to celebrate Australian music and help raise urgently-needed funds for music workers.



The acclaimed star, who showed off her endless legs as she stripped off and slipped into a T-shirt for a cause close to her heart, has been savagely trolled on social media.

In one of the image, Nicole is seen playfully throwing up the rock-on sign and poking her tongue out as she models a tie dye tee to promote a local rock band.

Nicole captioned the post: 'Celebrating Aussie music for #AusMusicTShirtDay today. Throw on a tee from one of your favorite Australian artists to help raise funds for music workers through @SupportACT.

She followed the post with a red love heart before tagging Australian singer-songwriter Gretta Ray, her husband Keith Urban and rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard.



However, Keith Urban's wife's slender frame appeared to overshadow her good deed, with many of her followers taking to the comments section to slam the actress.



'Somebody give her a cheeseburger,' wrote one online troll, while another demanded, 'she needs to eat'.

Some went brutally mocking Kidman, with one writing: 'Make it a double cheese burger with bacon and extra mayo... cmon girl, skin and bones ain't a good look!'

'I love her, but she is just way too skinny,' echoed another. 'You are an amazing actor, but personally I think it would be better not to glamorise extreme thinness and impossible beauty standards,' commented another.

'There are too many people out there sadly trying to follow these artificial standards and suffering as a result of this,' they continued.

However, some of Kidman's followers came to her defense, including supermodel Elle Macpherson.