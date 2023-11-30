Beyoncé brushes off skin-lightening claims: 'sick and tired'

Beyoncé seemed unfazed by the latest skin-lightening accusations, based on the photos she shared with JAY-Z, which have drawn criticism for her platinum blonde appearance.



The singer of Single Ladies donned matching joggers and sweatshirts when she made her appearance in the all-white avatar. She posted the pictures to Instagram while sporting a gorgeous blazer and sophisticated sunglasses.

The Otis rapper, on the other hand, donned shoes, a bar T-shirt and an all-black ensemble.

Before, at the Renaissance film premiere, Beyoncé revealed her new style, sparking rumours that made people's complexion lighten.

The megastar's mother, Tina Knowles, defended her daughter by rejecting the accusations and said, "I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid, ignorant self-hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair and wanting to be white."

She continued, "Lying and faking and acting like you're so ignorant that you don't understand That black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days."

Further, the Crazy in Love singer wrote on Instagram, "I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about every one of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white?"



