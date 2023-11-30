Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'faking' love the whole time?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "100% faking" their relationship, according to former UFC fighter Paige VanZant.

The claimed "love story" between the music and sports icons, according to the 29-year-old blonde stunner, is a "publicity stunt."

VanZant was released in 2020 following six years in the mixed martial arts community. After that, she started posting explicit photos of herself on OnlyFans.

She reportedly revealed that, compared to "her entire fighting career," she made more money in a single day by strutting her physique.

Swift is solely working with Kelce to reach "an entirely different demographic," according to the audacious assertion made by the self-described "queen of OnlyFans" on her podcast, Paige and Austin.

"I think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce 'love story,' I believe it's 100 per cent fake,' she said adding, "Come for me, Swifties. I have UFC fans coming for me, I think I can handle the Swifties."

"It is publicity. It is — one, it's huge for the NFL because yes, the NFL is big. Taylor Swift is huge and now she's getting an entirely different demographic to come watch the NFL."

The Vanzant went on to say: "Think of the wives that are buying Travis Kelce jerseys now. It's a huge publicity play on both fronts.

It's good for Taylor Swift, it's good for the NFL, it's good for Travis Kelce. There is so much strategic stuff that's happening."

VanZant has said that Swift and Kelce's relationship is "fake," although the two have recently moved in together while Swift is on vacation.

With his ruby red-lipped beau in mind, Kelce purchased the opulent $6 million property. Today, he and Taylor are betrothed and have all the seclusion they require.

The Cruel Summer singer has plenty of time to personalise the opulent six-bed, six-bath property since she has two months before returning to the road with her Eras tour.



