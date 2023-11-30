Inside Piers Morgan's bizarre 'obsession' with Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle "ghosted" Piers Morgan, which seems to be when he became fixated with her.



The Duchess of Sussex wounded the 58-year-old TalkTV host's sentiments during their initial meeting. In a video that was rediscovered in 2018, Piers revealed that he began to follow Meghan and the other cast members of the television series Suits on Twitter in 2015. He mentioned that she followed him back and they started a web chat.

Piers says he became friendly with the Duchess and they went out for drinks together in a pub when she came to visit.

He recalled: "We had two hours in the pub, she had a couple of dirty martinis, a couple of pints, we got off brilliantly and then I put her in a cab. It turned out to be a cab that took her to a party where she met Prince Harry."

"And then the next night, they had a solo dinner together and that was the last I ever heard from Meghan Markle. I have never heard from her again."

Talking to Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy, he added: "She ghosted me, Ryan! Meghan Markle ghosted me." He then branded her a "slight social climber" and admitted that it hurt his feelings.

"I didn’t really like being ghosted like that," Morgan said. "I thought it was a strange thing to do."

He claimed that another Suits star he had been in touch with also stopped talking to him after the royal wedding. "He popped up apologizing and said ‘I’m so sorry, I hope you understand. Well, I didn’t understand, actually. He’d been told to ghost me as well."