Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel conclude royal visit to Windsor castle

Kate Middleton and Prince William have welcomed Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden to Windsor Castle for a two-day visit.



The Swedish royal couple arrived in the UK on Wednesday and were greeted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace. They then traveled to Windsor Castle, where they will stay as guests of the Queen.

The visit is part of a series of events to mark the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sweden and the UK. The two countries have a long and close relationship, and the visit is an opportunity to strengthen ties between the two royal families.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will accompany Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel to a number of engagements in London. They will visit the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and attend a reception at the Swedish Ambassador's residence.

In the evening, the two couples will attend a performance of The Lion King at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The performance will be in aid of the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Victoria Foundation.

On Friday, the Swedish royal couple will return to Sweden. The visit is expected to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.