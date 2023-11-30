Meghan Markle's confidence shattered by royal family's actions

Members of the Royal Family are rumoured to have called Meghan Markle some nasty nicknames; one expert speculates that this would have made her feel "uncomfortable".



With the publication of his much-anticipated book Endgame, Omid Scobie has revealed the meaning behind four nicknames that Meghan was purportedly given by The Firm.

He says they called her Degree Wife, Me-gain, Narcissistic Sociopath, Duchess Difficult. According to rumours, a top Royal expressed her belief that her marriage to Prince Harry would not endure through a British university degree.

Relationship guru Louella Alderson has now stated that Meghan's confidence would have been impacted by the nicknames. She noted that they might have deepened the divide between the Royal family and the Duchess of Sussex.

In conversation with The Mirror, Louella explained: "It's likely that Meghan felt hurt and disappointed if she was given such negative nicknames by members of the Royal Family. It would have been a difficult and uncomfortable situation for her to be in, knowing that she was spoken about in such a way."

The expert said Meghan seems to "care deeply about what others think of her" and being given derogatory nicknames would have "undoubtedly affected her self-esteem and confidence". Louella also said there would have been better ways for the Royal Family to handle the situation if they had indeed disliked Meghan.

"It's possible that various people felt a range of negative feelings towards Meghan, such as that she was difficult, could be self-centred, or that the marriage wouldn't last. However, there are better ways to handle the situation than making up nicknames, like addressing any personal issues with Meghan head-on instead of talking behind her back," she told the publication.

Louella mentioned Meghan's strained relationship with The Firm and how cruel nicknames worsened it.

She said: "It's possible that these nicknames may have further contributed to the fractured relationship between Meghan and the Royal Family."

"Feeling disrespected and talked about in a negative light can create tension and animosity, which could have added to any pre-existing conflicts."

She mentioned that various other factors had contributed to the breakdown of their relationship.