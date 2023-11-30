Laura Dern gushes over mom Diane Ladd on her 88th Birthday

Hollywood actress Laura Dern took to social media on Wednesday to share a sweet tribute to her mother, Diane Ladd, on her 88th birthday.

In an Instagram post, Dern shared a black-and-white portrait of her mother as a young woman.

She captioned the photo, "For my mother, inspiration, and other sassy Sagittarius... I love you with everything. Happy birthday @rosedianeladd."

Dern's followers were quick to send their well wishes to Ladd. "Happy birthday to your beautiful and talented mom!" one person wrote. "She is an inspiration to us all," another added.

Ladd is an accomplished actress in her own right. She has been nominated for three Academy Awards, for her roles in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974), A Little Romance (1979), and Rambling Rose (1991).

Dern and Ladd have a close relationship. Dern has often spoken about how her mother has inspired her career.

In a 2019 interview with People magazine, Dern said, "My mom is my role model. She's so strong and independent, and she's always been there for me."

Dern and Ladd have also worked together on several projects, including the films Wild at Heart (1990) and Blue Velvet (1986).

In addition to her mother, Dern also celebrated the birthday of her daughter, Jaya, who turned 18 on Tuesday. Dern shared a throwback photo of Jaya on Instagram, along with a caption that read, "Happy birthday, my brilliant, hilarious, sassy, honest, radical, inspiring, goddess girl."