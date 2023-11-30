Emma Stone returns to 'Saturday Night Live' in revelatory mood

Emma Stone appears to be celebrating her impending return to Saturday Night Live in the first teaser for the show.



This Saturday, The Poor Things star and musical guest Noah Kahan will host Saturday Night Live. Stone has hosted four prior episodes of the NBC sketch series, the most recent of which aired in April 2019 as part of season 44 and featured performances by the singing group BTS. Her attendance will mark her admittance into the renowned Five-Timers Club.

Stone takes the stage on the Studio 8H stage in a dramatic fashion in the monochrome video, which was published on Wednesday. She queries the vacant space, “What’s the secret to comedy?”

Next month, the actress's most recent film, Poor Things, will be released in theatres. It reunites her with director Yorgos Lanthimos, who previously oversaw Stone's 2018 picture The Favourite. Alongside Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael star in Poor Things, which puts Stone back in the running for an Oscar.

SNL, which debuted season 49 last month, revealed earlier on Wednesday that Adam Driver will host the programme on December 9 with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, while Kate McKinnon, a show alumni, will host the episode on December 16 including performances by Billie Eilish.

The most recent episode of the season, which had Jason Momoa as the presenter of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and featured music by Tate McRae, aired on November 18.