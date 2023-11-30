Wyatt Russell hints 'Thunderbolts' not a 'straightforward Marvel movie'

Kurt Russell and Wyatt Wyatt had a lengthy conversation at 92NY on Wednesday, delving into their working relationship on the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.



But first, when moderator Josh Horowitz inquired about Wyatt's involvement in the upcoming Marvel film Thunderbolts, the actor said that filming has not yet begun and that he has not yet read a completed script.

Despite that, “I have confidence it’s gonna be good,” Wyatt told the New York crowd. “I know everybody is sort of on this Marvel train right now of things not going so well,” however, praised the entire cast of the movie, mentioning director Jake Schreier, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour.

“I know Jake so well and I know how smart Jake is and how much he cares about making something interesting and different and utilizing everyone’s talents to the best of their ability. And the story that I think they’ve come up with is really interesting — I know parts of the story and how the story works, I can’t talk about it. But it’s not a straightforward Marvel movie as you’ve seen in the past,” he continued.

“I think that it’s gonna be a lot of fun but I think it will be something that hopefully Marvel fans will look at and go, ‘Oh OK, this is a little different, let’s go hard at it.’ And as far as how we are approaching it, it’s time to go to work a little bit, it’s time to make a good Marvel movie so let’s do that and work hard at it and don’t take things for granted.”