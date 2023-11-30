Travis Kelce welcomes Taylor Swift into family fold with meaningful gift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been publicly supportive of each other’s careers

Travis Kelce knows Taylor Swift all too well.

As their new romance continues to blossom, Kelce, 34, welcomed Taylor Swift into his family with a super meaningful and considerate gift.

Earlier this month, a seamstress named Nancy Roth from Koch Sporting Goods took to Facebook to reveal that the NFL star had commissioned custom matching basketball jerseys from his alma mater University of Cincinnati for himself, his girlfriend, and his brother, Jason Kelce, per Page Six.

“Well today I received the order for Tavis [sic] Kelce. UC Jorden [sic] men’s basketball jerseys sets for him and his brother and two friends, and of course his girl,” she captioned the post featuring pictures of the order.

One of the jerseys had “Swift” plastered across it with her signature number “13” on both the front and back in bold, black lettering outlined with white ink.

On many instances, the Love Story songstress has declared the number 13 to be her lucky number.

“I was born on the 13th, I turned 13 on Friday the 13th, my first album went gold in 13 weeks. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th session or row M, which is the 13th letter,” she explained in a 2009 MTV interview.

Clearly, the Chiefs tight end has been taking notes.