MasterChef star Monica Galetti recalls going into labor on Gordon Ramsay show

Monica Galetti reveals that her waters broke while she was working in Gordon Ramsay's restaurant

MasterChef star Monica Galetti, one of the main judges on MasterChef: The Professionals, revealed that her water broke while she was working in Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant.

Although Galetti has been on the show since 2009, she took one season break last year.

Back in 2006, while she was also working on another hit-series, the chef was forced to withdraw from the show for a completely different reason.

Talking about her condition she explained: "My water’s broke when I was yelling at one of chefs in Gordan Ramsay’s show Hell’s Kitchen and then next minute I was rushed off."

Monica and her French husband, David Galetti later went on to welcome their baby girl, Anais. The chef reminisced on some happy moments from the show.

She revealed that she also helped deliver another woman’s baby while working in Holland.

While speaking on the Ameliarate Through Wine podcast, she said: "I came to England and then went to the Channel Islands with a friend and went for the weekend and we ended up staying for four months."



"I worked at a cute hotel there and you can get to all the islands there it was brilliant and from there I went to work in Holland for a friend’s family and his wife was having a baby and needed someone to cover her maternity," Galetti continued.

"And it just happened she went into labour while I was downstairs," she added.

Last year, Monica announced that she is taking a break from MasterChef as she is struggling to maintain work-life balance.

"I’ve never had so many things happening at the same time, I needed to reach out to outside help — someone just to talk to with everything. That was one of the best things I did," she concluded.

