Prince William, Kate Middleton’s 2023 Christmas plans revealed

The Waleses children will be enjoying the 'best of both worlds' during the festive season

Kate Middleton and Prince William have special plans made the upcoming festive season for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales have their commitments to the royal tradition, given their new positions in the monarchy, the children will have a special treat during Christmas, per a royal commentator.

The three Wales children will be enjoying the “best of both worlds” by spending the holidays with both families, suggested royal expert Kate Nicholl to GB News.

“The royals tend to follow tradition when it comes to Christmas,” she said. “I think we will see the Waleses at Sandringham with the King and Queen and the extended Royal Family members.”

Nicholl added that “Waleses have managed to have the best of both worlds” as they “do the traditional royal Christmas, then they have Christmas with Kate’s family.”

She added that George, Charlotte and Louis “in particular are getting a bit of a double Christmas celebration with both sets of grandparents and both sets of families.”

While there were speculations of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joining the family during the Christmas holidays, it is unlikely that the Wales children will get to meet their cousins, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, amid the ongoing royal rift.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent the last three Christmases in their Montecito mansion.