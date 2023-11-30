Travis Barker’s son hints at tension with Kourtney Kardashian's new baby

Landon Barker previously confessed his disappointment about no longer being the only Barker boy in the family

Landon Barker is not pleased with having another Barker boy in the family.

Earlier this month, Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker welcomed their first child together – a boy named Rocky.

However, Travis’ eldest son with ex-wife Shanna Moakler admitted on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio Wednesday that he hasn’t really spent that much time with his baby half-brother.

“I actually haven’t even held it,” he admitted to host Jess Lucero, who was caught off guard at Landon’s candour.

Jess then asked the emerging musician whether he has helped his dad and step-mom change any diapers.

“I have not. And I will not be,” Landon responded matter-of-factly.

The 20-year-old then doubled-down on his disappointment about the baby’s sex , expressing, “Now I feel like I can’t say that, you know what I mean?” he told Lucero. “But I totally was rooting for a little girl.”

The Friends With Your Ex singer echoed similar sentiments during his appearance on the Zach Sand Show in September, admitting, “I wish I was the only Barker boy.”

Though he insisted that it was “not a competition,” he expressed, “There’s another boy, unfortunately.”

The Kardashians star, 44, and the Blink 182 drummer, 48, welcomed their first child together on November 1.

The married couple has yet to publicly address Rocky’s birth, with the new mom reportedly imposing an “invite-only” basis for visitors for baby Rocky.

However, the Poosh founder is reportedly “over the moon” about her new bundle of joy.