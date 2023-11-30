Timothée Chalamet 'too pumped' to take on the role of Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet revealed that he is all game to take on the role of a phenomenal character

Willy Wonka is a top-tier character, and Timothée Chalamet is all game to star as the hero alongside Hugh Grant in upcoming film titled, Wonka.

In an exclusive interview with ET in London on Wednesday, Nov. 29. the actor revealed he’s ‘too pumped’ to take on role of the iconic character.

The owner of the fictional chocolate factory has previously been played by Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in 1971 and Johnny Depp in 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Speaking to the outlet, Chalamet enthused: "It was a dream come true! "I feel like an honorary Brit, with Hugh Grant and Olivia Coleman and Rowan Atkinson."

The 27-year-old actor talked about how he’s planning on keeping his role discreet.

He continued: "I grew up on that Gene Wilder film, and I'm hugely admiring of the Tim Burton/Johnny version."

"And this [version] is different. This is the origin [of] Wonka."

The Call Me by Your Name actor praised the director, Paul King for pulling off a great script.

He further revealed that the portrayal of characters is different than its previous versions. "It's not Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," Chalamet clarified.

He further added, "People are suspicious of any new retelling of beloved characters. But I think Paul King, our director, pulled this one off. I'll let people judge for themselves."

Timothée Chalamet is all set to grace the screens worldwide next month, and fans can’t wait to drool over his mind-blowing performance.