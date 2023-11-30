Cher 'lights up' stage with Darlene Love on Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Chermas dazzles with Darlene Love on 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center' Tree-lightening special

After a banger performance last week at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Cher set the stage on fire at the Christmas in Rockfeller Center on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The fans were in absolute awe as she opened the show with DJ Play a Christmas Song from her holiday album titled Christmas.

The fans grooved along as she continued performing the last week’s parade route.

The dancers came in dressed in sparkly silver mini-dresses coupled with a matching-colored glamorous pair of wide-leg jeans, puffer coat, corset, and go-go boots.

Throughout the performance, host Kelly Clarkson grooved to every word and couldn’t help but gush about her performance, saying, “Cher just put out a Christmas jam, y’all! That song is so good! That is my favourite song in a very long time!”

On the tree-lightning special, Cher reunited with friend Darlene Love to sing along Love’s holiday-hit Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).

Cher picked a full outfit; a dazzling silver three-piece suit and icy-blond locks from her signature black ‘do.

Meanwhile, Love switched to a black suit to co-lead with Cher. The performance was blessed with Santa’s presence, playing a saxophone solo.

Cher closed the show with a heartfelt gratitude to Love by singing background vocals on the latter's original 1963 song from her A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector album.

Cher added, “Singing with you – ‘one of the greatest singers ever’ – is a special kind of miracle. Just think, I was 17 when I sang background on this song. … I’m still so in awe of you! Now we’ve come full circle."