Kim Kardashian reflects on her family rise to fame: ‘We scammed the system’

Kim Kardashian discusses about her family rise to fame

Kim Kardashian has recently reflected on doubtful rise to fame despite not being “the cool kids” on the latest episode of The Kardashians.



On Thursday’s episode of season 4 finale, Kim spoke up at the dinner celebrating Scott Disick’s 40th birthday.

When Scott revealed how far she had come from the Vogue cover model to a lawyer, the SKIMS founder said, “Guys, we scammed the system. We did it! Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it! We put in some hard work.”

Later, Kim gave a toast to Scott in which she opened up on how she had known him for 19 years.

Kim also shared how Scott, who has three children with her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker, “supported me through thick and thin” and was with her “through every phase”.

“Scott’s my motivator,” stated Kim in a confessional.

“He’ll always say, 'God, can you believe you did it?' And I’m like, 'I can't, this is crazy.' ... We aren’t supposed to be here, like how did we get in this cool party?” continued the reality star.

Kim added, “We weren’t the cool kids, how did we do it?”

Later, Scott jokingly said to Kim, “Remember when you were on the cover of Dog Fancy?”

Kim’s family clarified that it was a cover shoot for K9 Magazine in 2008.

“Anything for a cover!” replied Kim.